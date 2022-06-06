GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The exhibition, Vietnam: The Real War, showcases photos taken by Associated Press photographers in Saigon during the Vietnam war.

It’s 50 pictures that tell the human story of fighting. Several journalists went to Saigon with the AP and became well known for capturing the personal impacts and tragedies of war.

Exhibition organizers said this was a 20-year war and so many American families know and love a soldier who fought in Vietnam or might have lost someone. The war lasted from 1954 to 1975 and made many Americans aware of Vietnam and its politics.

Visit the exhibition at the Upcountry History Museum 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Sunday. The museum is a part of the Blue Star Museum program meaning all active duty military and their families up to 5 people receive free entry to the museum until Labor Day.

Tickets are available at the museum or you can get tickets online here.