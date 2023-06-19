(WSPA) – Summer heat brings people outdoors for hikes, biking and swimming to stay cool.

However, wildlife is still going about its business and bears are no exception.

Ashley Hobbs is a wildlife biologist in Buncombe County who said this time of year, yearling bears are setting off on their own, looking for food.

Bears shed some of their fur, but still need a good basecoat as they forage through thick brush for berries, ants, grubs, roots and chutes.

They need fewer calories during the summer but are always up for fast food when it presents itself.

Be careful of bird feeders and unprotected trash.

If a hungry bear is nearby, it may come to check it out.

If you encounter a bear while on a hike, take a deep breath, calmly take some steps back and allow the bear a chance to move along.

Running away will trigger a bear’s instinct to chase.

It’s also a good idea to be a noisy hiker so any bears you don’t know about are alerted to your presence and can run away.