(WSPA) – Weather affects all outdoor activities, leading to the occasional change in plans.

If that activity is fishing, even nice weather can mean a change in strategy.

Mike Harter is a professional angler.

He’s also a fishing guide on Lake Hartwell, teaching people the ins and outs of fishing and of the lake itself.

“I guided for 20 years in Florida, I’m a licensed captain, and I’ve been fishing since I was ten years old, I just have a passion for it.”

“I wanted to fish professionally so the best place to do it was from here. Out here, it was easy for me to move all around to the different lakes, it’s kind of centrally located so I could go from Florida to New York to Texas to Virginia.”

Successful fishing relies on the behavior of the fish and Mike has to factor the weather into everything he does.

“The more clouds and the more rain we have, the more top water action you’ll see, they’re up they’re lively, they’re chasing bait, the bait’s up. You start getting bluebird skies and clear water, they’re going down.”

“The wind makes such a big difference on where they’re at because the bait kind of goes with the wind, and the fish follows the bait. It’s all about the bait, you find the bait, you find the fish.”

“If it’s windy, the little noises whether I’m hitting the deck or stepping up or the electronics are making noise, whatever. If it’s a little bit windy, they don’t hear it as easily so I can sneak up on them a little bit better.”

“So wind and rain will both cause the water to get turned up and get muddy and so we call it chocolate milk. If it looks like chocolate milk, we usually don’t like to fish in those areas too much. It’s harder for them to see bait going by.”

While storm systems churn the water up, the pressure changes ahead of and after the passing storm can be helpful.

“The barometer whether it’s dropping or coming up, as long as it’s moving, it tends to have a lot more activity with the fish.”

Water temperatures are affected by the weather. Changing temperatures mean fish are on the move, seeking what is comfortable for them. Which can make them harder to find.

“Right now we’re up in the low to mid 70s depending on where we’re at in the lake and that’s a good temperature to catch fish in, but it’s more about being stable than the actual temperature, that makes a big difference.”

It all means that for a successful day on the lake, it’s important that you—catch—the forecast.