(WSPA) – It’s summer and we’re in the heart of insect season.

If you care for a garden, summer is a bug battle.

Drew Jeffers is the Horticulture and Natural Resource agent for Clemson’s Cooperative Extension in Spartanburg County.

He knows what bad bugs you need to be watching out for.

“This time of year you’re looking at aphids. If you’re a squash grower, a zucchini grower like me you’re looking at squash bugs. You’re going to see tomato hornworms on your tomatoes. And again the lovely Japanese beetles. They always come every year. The other thing you’re going to see if you live in the South is fire ants.”

Whether you’re growing flowers or food, one summer objective is to try to get rid of the bad bugs without harming the good ones.

Start by attracting bugs that can defend and pollinate your plants.

Diversify. Include flowers with those vegetables.

Secondly, Jeffers said to watch for the good bugs.

“Orius is a tiny little bug that actually will eat a lot of the thrips and aphids. You’ll often see assassin bugs, what we call wheel bugs, they have those spikes on their back. You’ll also see praying mantises.”

“Also a lot of your beetles that you see roaming around in the soil, those are actually eating a lot of the insects that dwell in the soil.”

“There are lots of different little insects roaming around that are doing a lot of work for you that you don’t have to worry about, that you don’t necessarily have to spray. The problem is a lot of these beneficial insects are very sensitive to your common pesticides that we use.”

Be careful! Only spray affected plants, leave other plants alone.

Leave bait for fire ants as that won’t affect beneficial insects.

As for those Japanese beetles…

“Hint: don’t put the traps in your yard, put it away from your house as far away as you can. Those traps are actually so good they actually attract the Japanese beetles to your yard.”

Jeffers points out that our summer weather also plays a role in a plant’s defense against the bad bugs.

“Plants that are hot, dry and stressed, if there’s a drought, they can definitely be attacked by insects more likely than others.”

Get your garden the equivalent of one inch of rain per week. Fertilization helps too.

Watch out for too much water.

“When we have wetter seasons. We tend to see more diseases, so try to improve drainage as best you can. Try and make sure that you’re properly spacing your plants so you can get good air movement across the leaves to dry those leaves out between watering and rains.”

Guarding against bad bugs will give you a garden that creates…a lot of buzz.