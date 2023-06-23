(WSPA) – Ice cream is one of the most popular summertime treats, but what makes ice cream a summertime favorite?

When the weather starts to heat up, we start looking for ways to cool down, like eating ice cream.

A recent study by the International Dairy Association finds that the average American eats about 22 pounds or four gallons of ice cream each year with Chocolate, Cookies N’ Cream and Vanilla coming in as America’s top three flavors.

“They got to have it every day if they can! when it gets warmer out because it’s something that their kids are going to want, and they are gone going to want it. They come to us for the best things we have, and the latest things were pushing out. “

That’s how Tim Taylor, with Blue Bell Creameries, describes the summer craving.

“Blue Bell ice cream started in Brenham, Texas in 1907. We’re here in Greenville, South Carolina and we love ice cream. People love eating ice cream, we sell what we can and eat the rest,” Taylor, who is a Territory Manager for the company, said.

Warmer temperatures mean higher demand for ways to cool off and ice cream is near the top of the list.

Taylor said they used to have a slow time it seems like, but now the slow time is still busy and it definitely gets busier.

He said when they get into Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend, kids are getting out of school and parents are buying kids ice cream more now that they are home.

Mike Sealy, who is also a Territory Manager with Blue Bell Creameries, agrees.

Sealy said, “Really we stay busy year-round we do tend to sell more ice cream during our summer months you have your tourist that come in town like to see the sights and they’ll grab some ice cream from one of the ice cream shops where Blue Bell is sold and then during those not towards time like during the winter months, they will go grab some at the grocery store bring it home with them and sit by the fireplace.”

Studies have shown that what we eat on Memorial Day, the unofficial start to summer, is a good reflection of our eating habits throughout the season.

Ice cream is a big part of that tradition. It’s that combination of tradition and flavor that keeps people coming back.

Sealy said nostalgia plays a part in Blue Bell’s success as well.

“We have that homemade taste our homemade vanilla we started making it in 1969 that flavor is not just your typical vanilla. It tastes just like you turned it at home, so it brings back a lot of memories for a lot of people.”

During summer, the production process does not change even when the temperatures do.

According to Sealy, their freezers are their biggest advantage, “Our cold storage usually typically stays around 20 below zero.”

When it comes to quality ice cream, cold temperatures, regardless of the outside temperature are the key.

That means freezer temperatures are set at 20 below zero whether it is January or July. The science and secret behind high-quality ice cream rely on huge coolers.

“Ice cream it has to be kept at a colder temperature than most of your frozen food 20 below that keeps it very well hard frozen, and it ensures that as it makes its way to the grocery store and to the customers the product is in top condition,” Sealy said.

Another interesting science fact is that most of the Blue Bell ice cream that you see on the shelf never sees the light of day until it hits the stores.

That’s because light and heat can affect taste and texture.

7NEWS was told that is one of the many ways to ensure freshness and the best quality.

So, if you want homemade ice cream without the work, head to your favorite store’s freezer and enjoy a little taste of summer.