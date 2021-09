FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Sun Paper is hosting a hiring event for two positions Thursday, Sept. 30.

The event will be held at SC Works on East Kennedy St. in Spartanburg from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The positions are for a material handler (job order number: 1103655) and machine operator, paper towel and bathroom tissue converting (job order number: 11036570).

Applicants can click here to apply online using the specific job order numbers.