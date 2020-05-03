Sunday proclaimed a statewide day of prayer by McMaster

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster speaks to reporters during a briefing on severe weather and the new coronavirus outbreak on Monday, April 13, 2020, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – Sunday has been proclaimed a statewide day of prayer by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster.

McMaster said the day will be ‘for those who have lost loved ones, for our frontline workers, and for all of us as we work to recover from this pandemic’ online Saturday.

The proclamation says “now is a time to summon the power of prayer and humbly reach out to God for His peace, mercy, and blessings for our people, our communities, and our state.”

I have proclaimed tomorrow a statewide day of prayer in South Carolina—for those who have lost loved ones, for our frontline workers, and for all of us as we work to recover from this pandemic. pic.twitter.com/Bj9fQBJDD0 — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) May 2, 2020

On Friday, Gov. McMaster removed the state’s “Home or Work” order, making it voluntary, starting Monday.

McMaster also reopened outdoor dining at restaurants effective Monday. In March, McMaster closed dine-in service and limited restaurants to delivery or take out to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Under new guidelines, tables, chairs, and seats should be cleaned/sanitized after every customer.

Here are more modifications required:

• Space tables a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);

• Limit table groups to 8 individuals; and

• Eliminate gatherings in the building when entering or exiting outdoor seating area; and

• Maintain strict social/physical distancing guidelines

Open areas and temporary tents must have all sides of the tent open. The following conditions are required:

• Space tables a minimum of 8 feet from each other (measured from all edges of the table);

• Limit table groups to 8 individuals;

• State approved fire extinguisher within 75 feet of tent area; and

• Minimum 7-foot 6-inch headroom (ceiling height).

See the full list guidelines for outdoor dining at restaurants here.

For hotels and short-term rentals, people from hot spots in the country are no longer banned effective immediately. The hot spots include New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. The 14-day quarantine order for visitors from those states has been lifted as well.

The governor did not make decisions about dine-in service, spectator sports, hair salons, theaters, concerts, and other items still banned. McMaster said he hopes to make those decisions soon, but will be watching the data next week for any changes.

