Sunflower festival blooms in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – If you want a beautiful picture for your social media or maybe you just like pretty flowers, there is a festival taking place in the Upstate you can check out.

Sol Sunflower Fields is inviting the community out to see acres of Sunflowers.

You can take pictures and walk through the farm.

Admission is free while flowers and shirts will be for sale.

All proceeds will stay in Pickens, Anderson and Oconee Counties.

The money will be donated to The Foothills Community Foundation.

They are an organization that helps those in need from many charities in the Upstate.

Next weekend field hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.