ANDERSON COUNTY., S.C. (WSPA) – The annual Sunflower Festival will return this summer in Anderson County.

The Sunflower Festival at Denver Downs will happen June 24 and 25, and July 1, 2, 8 & 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Our family has always loved sunflowers and what better way to show the love than to invite the public to enjoy them face-to-face on the farm,” said Catherine Garrison Davis, co-owner of Denver Downs Farm.

While there, you can also enjoy outdoor live music during the festival.

There will be food options available when viewing the sunflowers like charcuterie boards, barbeque, chicken fingers, corn dogs, funnel cakes, and snow cones.

Tickets are required for the event. Adult tickets cost $24.99 and children’s tickets are $14.99. Click here to purchase tickets.