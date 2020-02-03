Super Bowl gatherings mixed with flu season: Health officials urging you to avoid double-dipping

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s one of the biggest nights of the year to gather with friends and family. Other than watching football, it’s also a day devoted to eating a lot of food. But with the flu season in full swing, health officials want you to be more cognizant of how you share that food.

Just one of many pubs around the country celebrating the first Sunday of the year.

“We’ll watch it and we’ll have a good time,” said Greenville man, Kyle Tiebout.

“We’ll get wings and snacks and watch the Super Bowl together,” said Spartanburg man, Darren Mumma.

“They all come in, we all get together and cheer our team. I’m going for Kansas City by the way,” said Catherine Monahan.

It’s a big day for a lot of people including Catherine Monahan. In fact she told us they look forward to the Super Bowl every year.

It’s also a big day to share and eat a lot of food. But we’re in the middle of what some medical professionals are calling a rough flu season.

“We get the shot and when you have the shot, I think it’s a plus,” Monahan said.

And while people like Monahan come equipped for the dreaded time of year, some health officials want to remind you to be extra careful wherever you’re celebrating the Super Bowl.

That means washing your hands and following in this man’s footsteps.

“I usually try to take one dip and eat the whole dang thing,” Mumma told us.

In fact a Clemson professor previously told us doing just that can spread germs fast.

“Salsas much thinner so when you dip it, more salsa drops back into the bowl,” said Clemson University Professor of Food Science, Dr. Paul Dawson.

But for people like Monahan, she’s not worried about it one bit. She’s focused on the game she looks forward to every year, even if her favorite team isn’t playing.