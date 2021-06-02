Support Cancer Park Alliance at Greenville downtown airport tailgate concert this weekend

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) The Greenville Cancer Survivors Park Alliance is celebrating Cancer Survivors Day on Sunday with a weekend full of events.

Rock the lot will be a drive in concert to usher in the return to live music that will benefit cancer survivors.

There will be two days of great concerts at 58 Watson aviation Road at the Greenville downtown airport.

On Friday, June 4 at 7:30 PM yacht rock revenue will play for anyone purchasing a ticket.

Buy a non-transferable ticket in two different price ranges assigned per vehicle per night. Bring up to six passengers and children six and under are free and do not count towards the six person headcount.

purchase a parking spot for your vehicle and another to be able to spread out and tailgate in at a socially distanced capacity.

Organizer Kay Roper says you can bring your own chairs, decorations, food and nonalcoholic beverages to make the parking space year-round and unique.

No grills, barbecue pits, open fires, tense, RVs are permitted.

On Saturday, Houndmouth and American alternative blues band from Indiana will play beginning at 7:30 PM at the same location.



Tickets range by car for the whole zone up to six people. For Friday $450 Tier 1 which is closer to the stage.

Tier 2 is slightly farther away at $300

Saturday night Tier 1 $300 and Tier 2 is $150

Click here to purchase tickets for the event.