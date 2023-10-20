Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) –Veterans are Heroes is an Upstate nonprofit helping veterans get back on their feet after a homelessness. Director Eunice Morris of Veterans Are Heroes said they facilitate everything a veteran would need to set up housekeeping at their new home.

Recently the organization helped several veterans move into new housing in Greenville. Volunteers unpack and take moving boxes away after.

They make their bed, unload dishes, cookware, and put things away. Volunteers place food in pantries, hang shower curtains and their clock unless they want to do it themselves and hook up electronics.

TO GIVE VENMO @VETERANS-ARE-HEROES OR VETERANSAREHEROES864@GMAIL.COM

The nonprofit needs a new building for storage and volunteers to help. Visit a fundraiser at Box Drop Greenville. Hours are 10 to 3.

3006 East North St, Greenville. 29615

Box Drop Greenville sells new, clearance and close out mattresses and furniture and Saturday they will offer free 100 dollar dining vouchers offered by “Entertainment Company”.

Box Drop offers veteran discounts and they deliver an setup orders.

To learn more visit the Veterans Are Heroes Facebook page

