SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Girls on the Run is celebrating 15 years in the Upstate.

The nonprofit is a physical activity-based, positive youth development program that inspires girls to be joyful, healthy and confident.

The 10-week Fall program season began September 11 and girls can sign up for the Spring season. The program meets twice per week at schools and community centers across the Upstate.

To support Girls on the Run, you can also attend the Birthday Bash celebrating 15 years of helping young girls.

It’s Oct. 26 at FR8yard in Spartanburg and will include a silent auction, live music with the Sally Rides all-female band and food.

Its goal is to raise $15,000. They will meet that by donations or $65 VIP tickets that include food, beverage,s and premier seating.