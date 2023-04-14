GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s your opportunity to support an Upstate nonprofit and sample delicious food from award-winning Upstate chefs. Taste of the Upstate is the largest fundraiser for Loaves and Fishes in Greenville.

The fundraiser happens Sunday, April 16, from 11:30 a.m. -2 p.m. There will be 12 restaurants participating and making samples. Guests can choose their favorite.

There will be live music, a silent auction and prizes at the end of the afternoon.

The event is happening at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Loaves and Fishes Director of Philanthropy Naomi Horne said proceeds will benefit their food distribution efforts.

The organization helps the community by picking up leftover or unused food from businesses and companies and then delivering it to nonprofits and agencies that can feed those in need.

Anyone interested in attending the event can get their tickets here.