Supreme Court to hear cases by phone starting this week

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – A historic moment for the U.S. Supreme Court.

The justices will start hearing arguments by phone for the first time ever.

The court announced it will ask their questions in order of seniority, with Chief Justice John Roberts going first.

Each justice exhausts their line of questioning, then the next justice begins.

If there’s time, any remaining questions can be asked after the first round is over.

Normally, the court is a “hot bench,” with justices frequently interrupting each other and the lawyers before them.

The move signals the court wants to avoid a free-for-all and ensure an orderly process with as few interruptions as possible.

The court will hear 10 cases over the next two weeks.

The sessions will mark the first time in history members of the public can listen in to arguments real time.