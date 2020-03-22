Surgical mask shortage hitting the upstate, local nurse practitioner weighs in on struggle to find needed supplies

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A plea for help from some area hospitals along with the South Carolina governor himself. Medical professionals are in desperate need of surgical masks and now, Governor Henry McMaster is asking people working in construction to donate any kind of protective gear they have on hand.

“I went five or six different places and they said they were all out and to tell you the truth, we don’t know if we’re going to get them,” said Upstate Family Nurse Practitioner with AMB Healthtips & HouseCalls, Inc., Andrea Bailey.

Andrea Bailey is an in-home family nurse practitioner.

“I can bring care to their home at the convenience of them,” Bailey told us.

But right now she along with medical professionals everywhere are facing a huge dilemma.

“Where can we get our supply because we’re on the frontline out here in the community,” Bailey said.

They can’t get their hands on enough masks. Bailey told us it’s especially hard for her since she serves sick people right in their homes.

“You got hospice, home health services, different staff members that go into people’s homes, nurses and they got to have protective equipment as well as the hospital providers,” said Bailey.

Medical professionals have turned to desperate measures in some other states. That includes using bandannas and homemade face shields. That is something the CDC urges medical professionals to use extreme caution with.

Their website said if you need to use a homemade mask as a last resort, they should also be used with a face shield that covers the entire front and sides of your face.

Officials with Self Regional in Greenwood are asking any person or business that has an extra supply to consider donating them. If you would like to help, you can call (864) 725-5247.

You can find additional information about homemade masks on the CDC’s website. We have a link here: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/hcp/ppe-strategy/face-masks.html