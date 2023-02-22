GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A survey given to students at an Upstate high school is under investigation after it raised some concerns with parents.

The survey was given Friday in a Psychology class at Travelers Rest High School.

The survey was designed by a non-profit organization to gauge social perspectives. It contained questions about minority groups that the Greenville County School District is now saying were “inappropriate.”

The school district released the following statement:

On Friday, a Travelers Rest High School psychology class was assigned a quiz called the Implicit Association Test from a nonprofit organization that was not age-appropriate and contained inappropriate questions that are not in-line with the district’s instructional curriculum guidelines. The link to the assignment has been removed and will not be used in any class moving forward. The district and the school’s administration are in the process of fully investigating the matter. Greenville County School District

The survey was written by three scientists in 1998 to educate the public about racial bias.

The group’s website said the survey is for “adults only”.

The Greenville County School District said the incident remains under investigation.