Survey: Millennials drive Valentine’s Day spending

by: CNN NEWSOURCE

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, a new survey finds that most coupled Americans plan to spend about $150 to celebrate their love.

Unless they’re millennials.

That age group — between the ages of 24 and 39 — is planning to spend $208 on food, entertainment and gifts.

This is according to a new survey from bankrate.com and YouGov Plc.

Millennials cite newer relationships and social media as reasons for their spending plans.

But they aren’t the only generation planning to spend more than the average.

Gen X plans to spend $160.

Baby Boomers, meanwhile, plan to spend just about $100.

