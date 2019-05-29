Survival school teaching wilderness skills in Union

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) — Before winning the 38th season of Survivor: The Edge of Extinction, Greenville’s Chris Underwood said that a few outdoor skills could help him take home the million dollar prize.

Instructors at the Trailblazer Survival School teach classes to teenagers and adults on starting fires, building shelter and fishing. The camp has been open in Union for about 3 years.

They say many students are inspired by shows like Survivor.

“I think all of us have definitely watched those shows,” instructor Tyler Weathers says. “And it just goes hand in hand with being kind of interested in those skills. You get to see someone on camera doing them for real.”

The trailblazer survival school is still taking applications for youth summer camps and classes on surviving a 72-hour emergency.

