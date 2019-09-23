Survivor of Spartanburg Co. drowning speaks

An Upstate man almost drowned over the weekend, but he was saved by his brother and girlfriend.

Sadly, they both drowned during that rescue.

It happened in Lawsons Fork Creek off of Goldmine road in Spartanburg County.

7 News sat down with the survivor and learned what he has to say about the two people who saved his life.

“We were really just enjoying being out there,” Rashawn Samuels said. “It’s just what we do.”

Rashawn Samuels, his brother Colby Samuels, and his girlfriend Brandy Boughman were spending the start of their weekend celebrating a potential new job at one of their favorite spots, Lawsons Fork Creek.

“We had just left from an interview up here in Spartanburg and we were just going to kill time,” Rashawn said.

Rashawn told 7 News the trio was standing together in the water when the sand bar beneath their feet gave way.

Rashawn began struggling and that’s when Colby and Brandy tried to help; but, unfortunately, they drowned.

Rashawn told 7 News he and his brother Colby were best friends. They lived together and even worked together.

“We did everything together,” he said.

Rashawn describes his 18-year-old brother as a go-getter who was always doing something.

“He never got tired,” he said. “It didn’t matter how hot it was outside, Colby never got tired.”

Rashawn and Brandy had been dating for about seven years. Rashawn said his girlfriend had a great sense of humor and was fun to be around.

Folks who live near the creek said they’re thinking about Rashawn and his family during this difficult time.

“People are praying for you. We have strong faith in and around this area,” Jim Moore said. “We are lifting you up and we just hope you can find peace in knowing that, sometimes, things happen for a reason we don’t understand. We just hate it for you.”