Susan B. Anthony’s headstone gets shield from voter stickers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — People putting their “I Voted” stickers on women’s suffrage leader Susan B. Anthony’s headstone will see something new this year: a plastic cover.

Her headstone, in a cemetery in Rochester, New York, now has a shield to prevent further degradation to the marble from the stickers’ glue and the cleaners used to remove the stickers.

The sticker trend became popular on Election Day 2016, when as many as 12,000 people visited the cemetery where Anthony is buried.

A spring restoration effort had revealed the damage done to the marble marker.