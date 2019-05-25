Suspect arrested after 67-year-old injured in Spartanburg Co. drive-by shooting Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Deputies responded to Pennell Street for a drive-by shooting Friday morning. [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Rickey Hill was arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting in Spartanburg County. [ + - ]

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A suspect has been arrested after a 67-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting.

The incident happened on Friday around 11:05 a.m. on 115 Pennell Street, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said a 67-year-old man was located inside of the home, and had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of the residence.

It was determined that the victim was an unintended target of the drive- by shooting. Deputies say the incident likely stemmed from an earlier dispute between the suspect and another person at the home.

Later on Friday, 30-year-old Rickey Ezell Hill, of Greenville, was arrested in relation to the incident.

He was located and arrested in Greenville and later booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Facility, deputies said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department assisted in locating and arresting Hill.