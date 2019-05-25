News

Suspect arrested after 67-year-old injured in Spartanburg Co. drive-by shooting

By:

Posted: May 25, 2019 10:12 AM EDT

Updated: May 25, 2019 11:01 AM EDT

Suspect arrested after 67-year-old injured in Spartanburg Co. drive-by shooting

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) - A suspect has been arrested after a 67-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting. 

The incident happened on Friday around 11:05 a.m. on 115 Pennell Street, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office.   

Deputies said a 67-year-old man was located inside of the home, and had what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the hospital by EMS. His condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies found multiple bullet holes on the exterior of the residence. 

It was determined that the victim was an unintended target of the drive- by shooting. Deputies say the incident likely stemmed from an earlier dispute between the suspect and another person at the home.

Later on Friday, 30-year-old Rickey Ezell Hill, of Greenville, was arrested in relation to the incident.

He was located and arrested in Greenville and later booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Facility, deputies said.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department assisted in locating and arresting Hill.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Top Stories

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Things to do in May
SHRED-A-THON
Color Your Weather
Racing News
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Latest News

Video Center