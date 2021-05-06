Suspect arrested after chase ends in crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has been arrested after a chase ended in a crash in Anderson County on Thursday.

An Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a vehicle for reckless driving. The driver fled and a chase began.

At the intersection of Pearman Dairy Rd. and Michelin Blvd., the suspect vehicle stuck a county car, deputies said.

The driver fled on foot and was apprehended by a K9 and taken into custody. There are no reports of injuries at this time. All charges are pending.