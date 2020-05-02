Suspect arrested after pursuit in stolen vehicle, SCHP says

Live Now
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person is in custody after leading police on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle Saturday afternoon, South Carolina Highway Patrol officials said.

According to SCHP, Dakota Pridmore, 21, of Easley, was in possession of a stolen vehicle and was pursued by police starting on Piedmont Rd. Hwy 20 from Anderson County to Pickens County, and then back to Anderson County.

SCHP confirmed Pridmore fled from the vehicle on Cely Rd., and was apprehended by police.

Pridmore was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, and Failure to Stop for a Blue light.

