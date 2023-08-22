HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Tuesday morning in reference to a shooting that injured a person in Hendersonville.

The Hendersonville Police Department responded to the shooting Monday around 4:40 p.m. in the area around King Street and 3rd Avenue East.

Upon arrival, officers found a victim with wounds that appeared to have come from glass when a bullet smashed the back window of their vehicle.

The victim was treated on the scene by Henderson County EMS.

No other injuries or victims related to the shooting were reported according to officers.

During their investigation, Police identified the suspect to be 23-year-old Lorenzo Misael Arriaga, of Hendersonville.

Detectives learned that the victim and suspect were and acquaintances and the shooting was the result of an ongoing dispute.

Police issued warrants for Arriaga’s arrest. He was located the next day by the police department with the assistance of the US Marshal’s Service at his address.

Arriaga was charged with attempted first-degree murder, firing a weapon into an occupied vehicle, and discharging a firearm in the city limits.

He is currently being held at the Henderson County Detention Facility on a $1.5 million bond.