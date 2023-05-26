PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested following a fatal shooting Thursday night in Easley.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office charged Chandler James Smith with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of Jericho Ridge Trail around 9:38 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, a witness told deputies that Smith had shot her husband following an argument.

Investigators said the victim succumbed to his injuries prior to being transported from the scene.

The Pickens County Coroner’s Office has not identified the victim at this time.

Deputies learned that the suspect fled on foot toward Saluda Dam Road after the incident.

Smith was later found near Prince Perry Road and Rocky Lane.

He was placed under arrest and is presently housed at the Pickens County Detention Center according to deputies.

The shooting is under investigation by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.