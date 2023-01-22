GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office located a suspect following a search in reference to a kidnapping and assault Saturday night.

A search was initiated after learning 44-year-old Garcia Wilson was last seen running around the Best Western Hotel at 5009 Pelham Road after 11 p.m. according to deputies.

The victim was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries after escaping from Wilson and hiding under a vehicle.

Deputies arrested Wilson Sunday morning before 11 a.m.

Wilson was also wanted for failure to comply and failure to register as a sex offender, deputies said.

The incident is being investigated by the GCSO.