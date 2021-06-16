Suspect arrested for burglary after being shot while entering home in Oconee Co.

OCONEE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man who was shot while entering a home on Timber Ridge Lane Tuesday.

Deputies charged Chauncey Demetrius Williams, 26, of Anderson, with possession of a weapon during commission of a violent crime, first degree burglary and petit larceny.

According to the arrest warrants, Williams is accused of entering a residence on Timber Ridge Lane without consent and to commit a crime while armed with a deadly weapon. Williams is also accused of stealing a pair of shoes from the residence.

Williams was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for a gunshot wound and was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Deputies said besides the arrest of Williams, two other subjects were identified in the investigation, with one of those subjects being cleared of charges based on evidence gathered so far.

The Sheriff’s Office is seeking to identify a fourth subject in regards to the incident. At this time, there is no danger to the public, according to Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident is asked to call the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 638-4111.