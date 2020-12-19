17-year-old suspect arrested in shooting that killed one, injured another in Spartanburg shooting

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting that happened in Spartanburg this week.

We previously reported Thursday that Spartanburg Police officers responded to the area of James H. Young Street and Hudson Barksdale Boulevard and discovered two men had been shot.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased victim as 40-year-old Terrell Antonio Cohen, of Spartanburg. Another person was injured and taken to the hospital.

Police identified the suspect as 17-year-old Jolyne Shamor Nijer Rector-Mills.

On Saturday morning, police said Rector-Mills was arrested in Thomasville, North Carolina.

Members of the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office coordinated with other law enforcement agencies in North Carolina to locate and captured Rector-Mills, police said.

He faces a charge for murder. We’ll continue to update this story.