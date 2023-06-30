GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An investigation is underway after a suspect barricaded himself in an apartment in Greenville County.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a 911 call came in shortly before 10 p.m. in reference to a suspect spotted at the Eagle Trace Apartments at 1 Lakeside Road.

Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect outside but he fled into an apartment in the 200 building.

The suspect has been identified as Joshua M. Sanders.

Deputies were unable to apprehend Sanders and left the scene around 12:30 a.m.

Officials have not released what led to the 911 call or what charges Sanders may face.

Anyone with information regarding Sanders is asked to contact the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.