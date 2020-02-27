Suspect breaks into multiple Greenville businesses, still on the run

Greenville, SC (WSPA) – A half dozen break-ins reported over the past few weeks in Greenvilles westend has business owners on alert.

We’re here live in the westend area were a total of six businesses claim to be broken into a few weeks ago, while police investigate – owners say they’re vigilent.

For Belinda Debelli, on this day it’s business as usually, a simple wash, cut and color.

“The window was broken out and glass everywhere,” Owner, Focal Point Hair Salon, Belinda Debelli said.

A few weeks ago, she got the call that her shop was burglarized.

“I had gone to the supply house and picked up more than a thousand dollars worth of new products and they were in bags behind the desk and everyone of them were gone.”

Debelli said.

That’s basically the same story for a number of neighboring businesses.

Browning Studio’s security camera’s caught the person coming in, going behind the front desk and taking the register.

Just a few doors down at farm fresh fast, owner jonathan willis says the cash register was stolen and merchandise knocked off the counters.

“We have faith that if there is a person to find they’ll find them. hopefully there’s more evidence at these others that can find the person.”

and there is,” Farm Fresh Fast, Willis, said.

“They discovered a shoe mark on my mat and some finger prints.” Debelli, said.

There is also video from the beautiful company. It shows the perpatrator knocking out a window paine to get into go behind the counter to grab the register.

Many of these burglaries happened in the middle of the night, shop owners we spoke with say they’re are taking extra precautions to keep their employees and businesses safe.

Investigators acknowledge that these burglaries happened just days apart, but at this point will not say they’re connected.