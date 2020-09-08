Suspect charged in Leonna Wright’s death denied bond

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect charged in the death of 1-year-old Leonna Wright faced a circuit court judge Tuesday morning and was denied bond.

Wright disappeared from her mother’s Pendleton apartment on June 6, 2015.

In 2018, Anderson County Sheriff Chad McBride announced the former boyfriend of Wright’s mother, Travis Jones, was a suspect in the case.

Deputies said Travis Jones was watching Wright while her mother was at a party. When her mother returned, Wright was gone.

Travis Jones was arrested and charged with murder/homicide by child abuse.

Photo Donnie Roderick Jones- Courtesy of the S.C. Department of Corrections

According to his arrest warrant, Travis Jones “did cause the death of a one year old child while committing child abuse or neglect, under circumstances manifesting an extreme indifference to human life.”

The warrant goes on to say that Travis Jones willfully abandoned and neglected the child multiple times the day she went missing and that the child has not been seen or found alive since that date.

“I have to live with this every day, and I hurt everyday because I miss my baby,” said Leonna Wright’s mother, Kiara Sullivan. “You just don’t know what you done did to me and my family, my kids. He took my everything. And I want him to be held accountable.”

Travis Jones’ brother, Donnie Roderick Jones, was charged with accessory after the fact and destruction or desecration of human remains.

Travis Jones said during the first bond hearing back in July that he and his brother are innocent.

Travis Jones was denied bond during circuit court and could face up to 20 years in jail.