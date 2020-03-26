Suspect charged with attempted murder after deputy-involved shooting in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect has been charged with attempted murder after a deputy- involved shooting last week.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division agents arrested a man Tuesday in connection to a confrontation that happened Friday with a deputy from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

We previously reported the incident happened after a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle near Highway 86 in Piedmont.

James R Buchanan, Jr, 51, was charged with assault/attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, SLED released on Thursday.

Buchanan is accused of attempting to discharge a handgun at a deputy who was attempting to arrest him.

The deputy returned fire, disabling Buchanan, according to SLED.

Buchanan was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for treatment, and his injuries are not life threatening.

SLED is continuing to investigate.

Buchanan was booked at the Greenville County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the Thirteenth Circuit Solicitor’s Office