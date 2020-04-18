Suspect charged with murder in Greenville Co. shooting on Swampfire Ct.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in Greenville County.

We previously reported that deputies responded to Swampfire Ct. on Thursday night.

According to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office, Amarkeyon Jamonte Truesdale, 23, of Greenville was shot in the torso in a homicide.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday morning that they have arrested Tanaj Hakeem James.

He’s been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.