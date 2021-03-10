Suspect, companies ordered to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in veterans’ benefit scheme case

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A federal judge has ordering a man accused of scamming veterans out of millions of dollars to pay $436 million restitution, plus a $65 million fine.

According to court documents, Scott Kohn preyed on veterans and pensioners by giving them loans with sky high interest rates, a practice courts have ruled illegal.

In 2019, Kohn was indicted on several counts of fraud. According to the indictment, his company, Future Income Payments, targeted pension holders who were desperate for money, including many veterans. The victims would make monthly payments to the company in exchange for cash or a loan, but the interest would often exceed 100 percent, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“They might get $2,000 and be forced to pay back $22,000 over time…just a horrendous situation for many of the veterans across America,” said Greenville attorney Beattie Ashmore, who has been tasked with getting the money owed to victims.

He said there are thousands of victims across the country, including about 100 in South Carolina.

“The case certainly involves hundreds of millions of dollars,” he said.

The pension payments collected were then sold to investors in a Ponzi scheme, according to the Department of Justice.

Kohn was captured in 2019. Records show he’s being help at the Spartanburg County Detention center.

Ashmore said tracking down the money owed to the veterans and pensioners involved is going to be tough.

“Those on the top of the pyramid scheme are bad guys, and they have been hiding money,” he said. “They’ve been spending money. They’ve been taking innocent people’s money, giving it to other unknowing victims in order to feed the pyramid scheme, so a lot of the funds are simply gone and will never be recovered.”

Ashmore said he expects to recover some money, but it’ll take years.

Kohn is facing up to 20 years in federal prison, according to the Department of Justice.