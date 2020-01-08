Suspect faces additional charges for Greenwood robberies

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect has been arrested in connection to two robberies in Greenwood.

Investigators have filed charges relating to the robbery of Papa T’s Liquor as well as the robbery of an individual at the ATM of the United Community Bank in December.

A suspect who was previously arrested on over 40 warrants for the Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office, Ry’shed Dramon Lukie, 26, of Greenwood has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Lukie was identified as a suspect early on in the investigations, and investigators were able to charge him with his alleged participation in those robberies.

Investigators are still working to identify and capture additional suspects in those cases, so they remain active investigations at this time.

We’ll continue to update this story.