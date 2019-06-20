Suspect fires several shots in Greenville Co. attempted robbery

GREENVILLE Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies say an armed suspect tried robbing an employee in the parking lot of a Greenville business.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release the attempted armed robbery happened late Wednesday night at Discount Bakery Store at 8110 White Horse Rd.

Deputies say one suspect fired several shots while attempting to rob a store employee in the parking lot.

No one was reportedly hurt.

The suspect has not been identified as of Thursday morning.

Deputies say there’s no immediate danger to the public.

