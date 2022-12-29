ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect fled after ramming their truck into a deputy’s patrol car Thursday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, a deputy noticed an individual in a black Dodge Ram truck displaying characteristics of someone under the influence at a QT gas station.

The deputy initiated a traffic stop and a pursuit ended on the 28 Bypass going towards Liberty Highway.

Deputies said the suspect turned into a restaurant parking lot, circled the building and then rammed into the driver’s side door of the patrol car.

Suspected Dodge Ram truck (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office) Suspected Dodge Ram truck (Source: Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office)

The suspect fled the scene and continued to drive toward Liberty Highway. Deputies said the truck had the Georgia license plate XUS923.

The deputy did not sustain any injuries but the patrol car is inoperable.