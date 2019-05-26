Suspect from NC arrested after chase on I-85 ends near Gaffney
CHEROKEE CO., SC (WSPA) - A suspect is in custody after a chase from Charlotte ended with a crash near Gaffney, Saturday evening.
According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were trying to stop a red Ford in connection with five armed robberies when it left the scene and a chase began.
SCHP says they were called to assist and began chasing the vehicle down Interstate 85.
Gaffney Police put out spike strips and SCHP says the vehicle hit them and continued on until it rear-ended a trooper.
The vehicle went off the right side of the road and struck a ditch before the suspect was taken into custody without incident, according to Highway Patrol.
According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, 28-year-old Kenneth Massey is charged with four counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery.
Massey is accused of robbing a 7-Eleven store, three Subway restaurants, and a Dollar General in Charlotte from May 20 through May 22.
According to CMPD, Massey's vehicle was spotted by a license plate reader and police attempted a traffic stop before the chase continued to Cherokee County.
The crash briefly closed portions of I-85, but the roadway is back open at this time.
Nobody was hurt in the crash.
The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash, according to Highway Patrol.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
