Suspect identified in Spartanburg Co. convenience store armed robbery

A man accused of armed robbery at a Spartanburg Co. convenience store has been identified as Carl Peterson. (Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office)

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect has been identified in a Spartanburg County convenience store armed robbery that happened this week, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened at the Southern Pride convenience store on Nazareth Rd. in Wellford on Monday night. We previously reported a cashier was thankful to be alive after the suspect reportedly shot at him.

The suspect for the attempted murder and armed robbery incident has been identified as 43-year old Carl Darel Peterson. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says he is a black male and his last known address is 3905 Augusta Rd. in Greenville.

Deputies say he is homeless and very transient. Peterson now has active arrest warrants for Discharging a Firearm Into a Dwelling, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Kidnapping, Attempted Murder, and Armed Robbery. He should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with any information about his location is urged to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.