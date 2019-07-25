Suspect in Anderson Co. bank robbery in custody, sheriff’s office says

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Anderson County Sheriff’s Office officials said a suspect was taken into custody following a bank robbery Thursday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies were called to TB Bank, located on South Main Street in Anderson, at around 9:05 a.m. in regards to an armed robbery.

Once on-scene, deputies were told that a man entered the bank, pointed a gun at employees and demanded money. After being given money, the man then left the bank.

Deputies were able to locate the suspect around Whitehall Road in Anderson. After conducting a traffic stop on Lost Lake road near Sullivan Road, they took the suspect into custody.

Sheriff’s Office officials said an investigation into the bank robbery is ongoing at this time and said both forensic investigators and criminal investigations detectives have responded to the scene.