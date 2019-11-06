Suspect in convenience store armed robbery in McDowell Co. arrested

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested a man following an armed robbery at a convenience store last month.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a masked man pulled out a handgun inside of Samir’s Quick Stop, located on Highway 70 East in Nebo on Oct. 25 at around 4 p.m.

The man then demanded money from the clerk and left the scene in a vehicle.

An investigation led detectives to identify Gabriel Marcus Hughes, 23, of Burnsville, as the suspect.

Hughes was located and arrested in Morganton on Monday, Nov. 4.

He was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the release, he was also wanted out of Mitchell County for a probation violation.

Morganton Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Marshal Service-Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted the sheriff’s office in Hughes’ arrest.

Additional arrests in this case are pending.