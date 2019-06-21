Suspect arrested after attempted child abduction at Greenwood Walmart

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials said a suspect is in custody after a report of an attempted child abduction at a store Friday.

According to the police department’s Facebook post, officers responded to an attempted child abduction at Walmart, located at 300 Bypass 25 NE.

Police said the child was not taken or harmed during the incident, and said the child is safely with parents at this time

According to the post, police said officers located the suspect and his vehicle within an hour of the incident, and was arrested.

The suspect’s name has not yet been released.

“At this time, our investigators want people to know that we believe this incident was isolated and there is no immediate danger to the public,” police said. “While we still have more to do, our patrol officers did a great job of coordinating their efforts to locate the suspect and get him off of the streets!”

