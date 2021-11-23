Suspect in custody after chase, crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect is in custody after a chase and crash Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop near Roper Mountain Road and I-385 at about 1:56 a.m.

The suspect vehicle did not stop for law enforcement, resulting in a chase. Deputies attempted a forcible stop on the suspect vehicle at S. Washington and Anderson Rd, at which time the suspect vehicle slid into a pole, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect vehicle then continued, and finally came to a stop at E. Welcome Rd and Anderson Rd at about 2:11 a.m.

The suspect vehicle had four occupants. Deputies said no major injuries were reported.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.