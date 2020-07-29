Suspect in custody after chase, crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said at least one suspect was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon following a crash that stemmed from a chase with Greenville County Drug Enforcement Unit Task Force officers.

According to a news release, officers were conducting a narcotics investigation around noon that involved a vehicle.

Following a traffic stop, the occupant inside the vehicle pulled out a firearm and then the vehicle drove away from the scene.

A chase occurred, but the task force officers lost site of the vehicle.

According to the release, the vehicle was later located and officers found it had been in a crash involving several vehicles.

Sheriff’s Office officials said at least one person was injured during the crash, which was at the intersection of Fork Shoals Road and Ashmore Bridge.

According to the release, no deputies were injured during the incident.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol.