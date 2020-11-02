Suspect in custody after deputy-involved shooting in Richland Co.

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A suspect is in custody following a deputy-involved shooting in Richland County Monday afternoon.

According to Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott, the sheriff’s office received a call about a domestic situation on Marathon Drive at around 1:40 p.m.

Lott said when the deputy got on-scene, a man with an assault rifle fired at the deputy’s vehicle, hitting it three times.

The deputy then returned fire from inside of his vehicle, hitting the suspect in the upper body.

The suspect then reportedly ran to a nearby house, where Lott said he grabbed a woman that was inside by the neck.

Lott said the woman’s husband and other deputies were able to get the firearm away from the man — identified as Michael Dennis 23.

Dennis was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Lott said the deputy was not injured during the incident.

According to the sheriff, Dennis faces numerous charges, as well as additional charges.

Lott said the investigation into this incident is active and ongoing at this time.