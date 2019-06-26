Suspect in custody after knife-attack against ex-girlfriend in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The man wanted in connection with a knife attack against a woman in Pickens County has been taken into custody in Tennessee.

39-year-old Boyce Derek Lowrance was arrested Wednesday afternoon at a home in Rogersville, Tennessee.

Lowrance is wanted on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime after deputies say he used a large knife to cut his ex-girlfriend on the head and neck on June 14.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home on North Old Mill Road around 7:15 a.m. for a reported disturbance.

Once on scene, deputies learned that a 36-year-old woman had been cut on the side of her head and neck by a large knife, Pickens County Sheriff Rick Clark said.

Through investigation, detectives were able to identify her ex-boyfriend, Lowrance, as the attacker. Clark said Lowrance ran away from the house just before deputies arrived at the scene.

Deputies said the couple had an argument before Lowrance cut the woman on the ear and neck.

Deputies found the knife inside of the home.

The sheriff’s office says Lowrance will have to go through an extradition process to be brought back to South Carolina.