Suspect in custody after man stabbed multiple times in Greer, police say

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Greer Police Department officials said a investigation is underway after a man was stabbed several times at a home Thursday morning.

According to a police department news release, officers were called to a home on Poplar Drive after receiving a 911 call about a person who had been stabbed multiple times.

When officers arrived on-scene, they found the victim — a 43-year-old man — on the back porch of the home.

The suspect reportedly ran from the scene before police arrived. Officers were able to identify the suspect and were able to take the suspect into custody a short time later in another location in the city of Greer.

The victim and the suspect were taken by EMS to local emergency rooms for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim and the suspect were acquaintances, but the motive is still being investigated.

