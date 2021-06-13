Suspect in custody, multiple injured after chase in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect led their deputies on a chase which ended in a crash with multiple injuries Sunday morning.

Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle around 12:15 a.m. when the chase began.

Deputies lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle at Roper Mountain Road and Roper Mountain Road extension, according to the sheriff’s office.

While deputies continued to look, they found the suspect’s vehicle had struck two other vehicles on Roper Mountain Road at the I-385 ramp.

The suspect is in custody, and was taken to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said individuals from the other vehicles suffered injuries. At least one person was taken to the hospital.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.