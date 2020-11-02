Suspect in deadly shooting in Pickens Co. arrested in TN

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Pickens County Sheriff’s Office officials said a man faces a murder charge following a deadly shooting in Six Mile early Sunday morning.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, Dustin Lee Smith, 31, of Seneca, was found dead on the shoulder of Ponderosa Drive.

A release from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies were called to the scene just after 8:30 a.m. when a motorist reported a suspicious person along the shoulder of Ponderosa Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies found Smith’s body just feet off of the roadway near the park.

Pickens County Coroner Kandy Kelley ruled Smith’s death a homicide

During the investigation, David Michael Watkins, 29, was identified as the suspect, and he was later found and taken into custody in Johnson County, Tenn.

Watkins was charged with murder and currently awaits extradition back to South Carolina.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, an investigation into the shooting is ongoing at this time, as detectives are investigating additional leads and information to determine it there were other people involved in the incident.